Family of OFW Mary Jane Veloso appeals for clemency during Marcos-Widodo meeting

The family of OFW Mary Jane Veloso appealed to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to grant the clemency request for the convicted OFW.

Veloso was arrested in 2010 for drug trafficking. She was spared from death row in 2015z

“Kagalang galang na Pangulong Widodo, ako po si Celia Veloso, ina ni Mary Jane Velso, nagmamakaawa at nakikiusap na sana tulungan po ninyong makalaya ang aking anak na labing apat na taon na po na naghirap at nagdusa na walang kasalanan,” a handwritten letter said and read by Celia Veloso, Mary Jane’s mother.

The family went to Mendiola in Manila in an attempt to make a personal appeal to the Indonesian leader.

“Sana maunawaan ninyo ako bilang magulang… Sana palayain na po ninyo alang alang sa dalawang anak ni Mary Jane,” it added.

Migrante International said that the legal counsel of the family of Veloso was allowed to enter the Palace grounds and deliver the letter.

“Pinayagan ng PSG makapasok si Atty. Panguban ng National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers para ipadala ang letter,” Migrante said in text message to GMA News.