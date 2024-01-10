Be part of the next The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East: Here’s how to nominate

The nominations for The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East have officially opened—could you be the one we’re looking for?

For its second edition, the TFT Watchlist is once again calling all engineers and architects in the Middle East to take a step forward and make their outstanding contributions and achievements known to the whole world.

If you are working as an architect, chemical engineer, civil engineer, electrical engineer, electronics and communications engineer, geothermal engineer, mechanical engineer, or any other type of engineer in any Middle Eastern country and have played a role in shaping the landscape of architecture and engineering, then you are the perfect candidate for this award.

Nominating yourself, your family member, your friend, or your colleague is simple. Just visit The Filipino Times: WatchList nomination link and follow the steps below:

Provide your details – Start by filling out the form with your name, contact number, and email. Upload the necessary documents – On the nomination website, you will be asked to upload a digital copy of your updated CV, PRC license, and professional photo. Answer the qualifying questions – Respond to questions about your experience and expertise in your field, covering topics such as leadership, professional success, resilience and failure management, community service, and values and work management. Review your submission and agree to accept the Terms and Conditions – Make sure that all the details and documents you provided are legitimate and that you agree with the organization’s Terms and Conditions. Click submit and hope for the best – Once you’ve submitted your nomination, it’s time to trust your expertise and experiences and wait for the organizing team to reach out to you!

The selection process will involve a thorough review of your application, considering your qualifications, experiences, and responses to the qualifying questions. The deadline for nominations is on January 26, 2024.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East is organized by New Perspective Media Group to honor the outstanding contributions of Filipino professionals who have played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s landscape and promoting sustainable progress.

Set to take place on March 1, 2024, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, this event is poised to be one of the biggest gatherings of Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East. It serves as a celebration of Filipino talents and a hub for knowledge exchange, opening doors for more opportunities in the vast world of engineering and architecture.

For more information, visit The Filipino Times: Watchlist nomination website and follow their Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn pages to stay updated with the latest announcements.