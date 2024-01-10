Baguio declares acute gastroenteritis outbreak 

Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong has declared an acute gastroenteritis outbreak in the city due to the rising number of cases recorded.

In a statement on Wednesday, Magalong said that 1,600 cases have been reported so far.

“I would like to declare, officially declare, that we have an outbreak of gastroenteritis,” Magalong said.

The Baguio mayor added that both he and his wife were among the recorded cases. Magalong said that the LGU is now exerting efforts to contain the outbreak.

“To the citizens and visitors of Baguio City, rest assured that we are doing everything to control the outbreak,” said Magalong.

Magalong said they are determining the cause of the outbreak that affected residents in Baguio, La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, Tublay area.

The Baguio mayor ordered the testing of water sources including those being delivered in the city.

Some tourists have been affected by the disease and even required hospitalization.

Gastroenteritis symptoms include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, diarrhea, and in some cases, bloody stools.