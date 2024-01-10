Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi OFWs can now pay traffic fines in installments

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Did you know that you can conveniently pay your traffic fines in installments?

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced the launch of its “Easy Payment” service, which allows customers to pay traffic fines through installments.

This service is accessible to customers with a minimum collective value of AED 3K. Fines can be paid through installments over a range of specific periods, which are 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, or 12 months, without interest or profits.

Customers can use this service through TAMM service centers or Customer Happiness Centers at Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality headquarters. 

Moreover, one must be a credit card holder of any of the participating banks to be able to use the installment service. Banks that are included in the agreement are First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank. 

ITC also confirmed that it is planning to include more banks in the agreement within the first half of 2024.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

TFT Watchlist article photo Watchlist nominations with QR

Be part of the next The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East: Here’s how to nominate

3 mins ago
TFT News LBC 1

LBC’s Panalo sa Padala Promo brightens the New Year for OFWs with 1 lucky winner of P500k and 7 winners of brand new Suzuki motorcycles

2 hours ago
Baguio City Public Information Office 1

Baguio declares acute gastroenteritis outbreak 

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 01 10 at 16.53.54 d1303a49

Family of OFW Mary Jane Veloso appeals for clemency during Marcos-Widodo meeting

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button