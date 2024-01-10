Abu Dhabi OFWs can now pay traffic fines in installments

Did you know that you can conveniently pay your traffic fines in installments?

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced the launch of its “Easy Payment” service, which allows customers to pay traffic fines through installments.

This service is accessible to customers with a minimum collective value of AED 3K. Fines can be paid through installments over a range of specific periods, which are 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, or 12 months, without interest or profits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@itcabudhabi)

Customers can use this service through TAMM service centers or Customer Happiness Centers at Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality headquarters.

Moreover, one must be a credit card holder of any of the participating banks to be able to use the installment service. Banks that are included in the agreement are First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank.

ITC also confirmed that it is planning to include more banks in the agreement within the first half of 2024.