PH reiterates clemency request for OFW Mary Jane Veloso to Indonesian gov’t

Ahead of the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Manila, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reiterated the request of the Philippine government to grant clemency to Filipina convict Mary Jane Veloso.

Velos was arrested in Indonesia in 2010 when she carried some 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage.

She was supposed to be sentenced to death in 2015 but was spared following diplomatic efforts.

President Bongbong Marcos previously requested the Indonesian government to grant executive clemency to Veloso.

“I have raised the issue,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo told reporters on the sidelines of his meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

“That’s always been our position to see whether they can grant clemency. Now, it’s up to their government to decide,” Manalo added.

Manalo did not divulge the response of the Indonesian government but hinted that it could be a long legal process.