Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH reiterates clemency request for OFW Mary Jane Veloso to Indonesian gov’t

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report48 mins ago

File photo

Ahead of the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Manila, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reiterated the request of the Philippine government to grant clemency to Filipina convict Mary Jane Veloso.

Velos was arrested in Indonesia in 2010 when she carried some 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage.

She was supposed to be sentenced to death in 2015 but was spared following diplomatic efforts.

President Bongbong Marcos previously requested the Indonesian government to grant executive clemency to Veloso.

“I have raised the issue,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo told reporters on the sidelines of his meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

“That’s always been our position to see whether they can grant clemency. Now, it’s up to their government to decide,” Manalo added.

Manalo did not divulge the response of the Indonesian government but hinted that it could be a long legal process.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report48 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 09T152357.348

WATCH: A closer look at how Dubai’s Al Maktoum Bridge is maintained

29 seconds ago
MANILA PIO

Philippines’ Black Nazarene feast draws over 830,000 devotees

20 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 09T143127.255

Sarah Lahbati unfollows Richard Gutierrez on Instagram

58 mins ago
Cebu Pacific 200k promo 2

Cebu Pacific in talks for historic ₱1-trillion plane purchase amid global supply chain woes

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button