Indonesian authorities confiscate truck transporting 226 dogs destined for slaughter

Indonesian police intercepted a truck late on Saturday night carrying more than 200 dogs destined for the slaughterhouse. The animals were found shackled and bound in the bed of the truck, sparking outrage from activists opposing the consumption of dog meat.

Local authorities in Semarang, Java, detained the vehicle and arrested five truck crew members who now face charges under animal welfare regulations. If convicted, the individuals could face up to five years in prison.

Police Chief Irwan Anwar revealed that they had been monitoring the situation for a month, finally thwarting the transport of 226 dogs on Saturday night.

Indonesia remains one of the few countries permitting the sale of dog and cat meat, but a growing campaign against the practice has gained momentum. Several cities, including Semarang, have imposed local bans on the trade in recent years.

According to preliminary investigations, the dogs were en route to Surakarta, a neighboring city, where they would have been slaughtered and their meat sold for consumption in western Java. Animal welfare activists had reported the dog meat trade to the police in December, but the operation was lost track of until the recent interception.

Christian Yosua Pale of Animals Hope Shelter Indonesia, who has advocated for a nationwide ban on dog and cat meat, expressed concern. “Dogs, along with cats, are not livestock so they must not be made for human consumption,” he emphasized.