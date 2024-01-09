Dubai Jewellery Group welcomes a new group of lucky winners

In a dazzling celebration of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) recently crowned a new set of winners on January 7th, each walking away with a quarter kilo of gold from the enchanting Dubai Gold Souq Extension.

This not only marks a splendid highlight in the DSF festivities but also adds a touch of golden magic to the lives of fortunate shoppers.

But the excitement doesn’t end here – there’s still a golden opportunity for everyone to join the event and win amazing prizes!

To participate, all it takes is a minimum spending of AED 500 on captivating gold, diamond, or pearl jewelry from any of the 275 participating outlets across the city. By indulging in this luxurious shopping experience, buyers secure their entry into DJG’s raffle draws, with the chance to become one of the 300 winners set to receive a total of 25 kilograms of exquisite gold.

For those seeking to amplify their chances, consider splurging on diamond, pearl, or platinum jewelry, earning two raffle coupons for each minimum spend. The allure intensifies, but time is of the essence – this enchanting promotion lasts only until January 14th.

Don’t miss your chance to shine! Secure your raffle tickets with every purchase and stand a chance to be one of the lucky recipients:

Witness the thrill as four winners are announced during each draw date. Each will receive an opulent 250 grams of gold until January 14th, 2024.

Experience the grandeur of the Mega Raffle, where 20 winners will be bestowed with a quarter kilo of gold each.

Dive into the digital realm of fortune as a massive 200 winners will claim 10 grams of gold each in the digital raffle, using the QR code on their raffle coupons to lock in their entries.

Join the DJG in this radiant celebration of luxury and fortune – your golden moment awaits! The countdown to January 14th is on, so seize the opportunity and make every purchase a step closer to winning an abundance of dazzling gold!

Winners of quarter kilo of gold each: