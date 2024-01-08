Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

P11.5 million in alleged shabu discovered during restaurant kitchen demolition at NAIA 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Construction workers have discovered shabu worth P11.4 million pesos during a demolition activity of an old restaurant kitchen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

In a GMA News report, the workers discovered the illegal drugs in three large packs in a grease strap.

They pulled out the packets and discovered that it contained alleged shabu. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group officials have been summoned upon the discovery of the substance.

PDEA estimated that the packets have a combined weight of 1.5 kilos.

The Manila International Airport Authority has yet to comment on how the illegal drug substance was stored in the restaurant.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 08T103338.246

MMFF 2023 sales reach P1 billion, extended for one week

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 08T101811.745

‘Love conquers all’ Kiko Pangilinan greets Sharon Cuneta on her birthday

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 08T100938.409

TAPE drops ‘Eat Bulaga’ title, rebrands to ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’

3 hours ago
Cami Template 39

UAE partners with NASA for first-ever space station orbiting the moon

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button