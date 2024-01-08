P11.5 million in alleged shabu discovered during restaurant kitchen demolition at NAIA 

Construction workers have discovered shabu worth P11.4 million pesos during a demolition activity of an old restaurant kitchen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

In a GMA News report, the workers discovered the illegal drugs in three large packs in a grease strap.

They pulled out the packets and discovered that it contained alleged shabu. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group officials have been summoned upon the discovery of the substance.

PDEA estimated that the packets have a combined weight of 1.5 kilos.

The Manila International Airport Authority has yet to comment on how the illegal drug substance was stored in the restaurant.