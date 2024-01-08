NAIA records high number of flights in 2023

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has recorded an all-time high when it comes to the number of flights in 2023 and even surpassed pre-pandemic level.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that a total of 279,953 flights last year, including 171,605 domestic and 108,348 international flights.

MIAA added that the number of flights was 26% year-on-year growth from 221,595 flights in 2022.

This was also 3% higher than the 271,535 flights registered in pre-pandemic year 2019.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines said domestic flights also saw an increase in domestic flights.

“This strong domestic rebound is not only a testament to the resilience of our local aviation industry, but also reflects the support of travelers in revitalizing our domestic tourism sector,” said Ines.

“We have also returned international flight operations to 91% of pre-pandemic levels. We are encouraged by the renewed confidence in air travel, reaffirming our collective efforts to steer the aviation sector back to pre-pandemic levels. This is a significant step towards normalcy in global air travel,” added Ines.