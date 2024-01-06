BI: 171 sex offenders denied entry to PH in 2023

The Bureau of Immigration shared through a post on Facebook that a total of 171 foreigners with records of convictions or who were involved in sex offenses were barred from entering the Philippines in 2023.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco stated that the individuals were rejected based on a provision in the immigration act, prohibiting the entry of aliens with convictions or charges related to crimes involving moral turpitude.

“Their presence poses a serious risk to our women and children,” Tansingco said.

He reassured that these people were already on the blacklist of undesirable foreigners so they will not be able to get in the country even when they try to attempt again in the future.

Majority of these were Americans (129), followed by Britons (15), Australians (4), Irishmen (4), German (2), and Chinese (2).