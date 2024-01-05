Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE scam alert: Authority warns public against fake emails impersonating Dubai Police

The Dubai Police has issued a stern public warning urging residents not to fall victim to fake emails impersonating the authority.

In a post on social media platform X, the Dubai Police stated that they have identified multiple fraud cases where scammers pretended to be police members or an employee working for the department.

“If you are being asked to make payments via links and share your personal information, stop, verify the sender’s email again, and report it to Dubai Police ECrime, our social media channels, or call 901,” Dubai Police advised.

Residents who receive suspicious emails are urged to follow these tips:

  1. Verify the sender by clicking on the sender’s email.
  2. Remember that the Dubai Police will only send legitimate emails using the domain @dubaipolice.gov.ae.
  3. If the sender does not contain the domain @dubaipolice.gov.ae, ignore the email and report it immediately.
  4. Do not click on any links from any suspicious email impersonating Dubai Police.

Last year, it was reported that several residents in Dubai have been receiving an email regarding their unpaid traffic fines. The sender apparently asks to pay the fines immediately and gives a payment link.

The email also includes a warning that if the recipient fails to pay asap, further penalties, consequences, and even legal action will be charged against them.

The Dubai Police and other relevant authorities in the country constantly remind residents and visitors to remain vigilant and exercise caution when asked to provide personal information or make a payment.

