Huawei CBG UAE Achieves International Data Privacy Management System Certification

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) UAE has successfully obtained the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 privacy management system certification issued by the BSI (British Standards Institution). ISO/IEC 27701 is a data privacy extension to ISO 27001 and ISO/IEC 27002, which are the global standards for information security and security controls.

The ISO/IEC 27701 privacy information management system provides a comprehensive set of personal data processing methods and a privacy information management framework from multiple dimensions, such as organisational governance, legal compliance, process specifications, information technology, supervision, and audit.

ISO/IEC 27701 is one of the world’s most authoritative, strictest, most widely accepted and applied personal information management system best practice frameworks. This certification shows that Huawei CBG UAE has implemented a comprehensive personal information protection management system in its business and reached world-leading levels in security management, transparency, and privacy compliance of personal information.

Achieving the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification is a significant milestone for Huawei CBG UAE. It demonstrates Huawei’s commitment to protecting the personal data of its customers and partners and helps Huawei UAE CBG build confidence with customers in an increasingly data-driven world.

