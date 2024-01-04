WALK-IN INTERVIEWS: The Filipino Times to hold one-day interviews this January 8

Attention, job hunters!

The Filipino Times (TFT), the biggest Filipino newspaper in the UAE and the largest digital platform for Filipinos in the region, will be conducting a walk-in interview in their main office on January 8, 2024, Monday.

TFT is looking for Sales Executives to join their team. The walk-in interviews will take place at Office 1401, DAMAC Smart Heights, Barsha Heights, Dubai from 10:00AM to 4PM. The venue is a 10-15 minute walking distance from the Dubai Internet City Metro Station.

Applicants are advised to bring their CV and visa copy. Aside from this, applicants must bring their A-game, showcasing not only their qualifications on paper but also their enthusiasm, interpersonal skills, and a deep understanding of the media landscape.

Attractive commission awaits all applicants so if you’re a go-getter, goal-driven, and passionate individual who is ready to engage with individuals and companies and represent The Filipino Times, here’s your chance to start your career ladder and aim high together with TFT’s growing team.

The Filipino Times is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE. It has a weekly print run of 60,000 copies with 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 4.5 million visitors to its website every month and an engaging e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day. It has also built a strong presence on social media, with more than 400,000 followers across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has a wide and targeted circulation across the seven emirates of the UAE.