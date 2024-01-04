PH tourism soars: 5.45M global visitors in 2023

The Philippines exceeded its tourism goals again, welcoming a total of 5,450,557 international visitors in 2023.

This is more than the 4.8 million target arrivals that the Department of Tourism (DOT) expected for the entire year.

Out of the 5.45 million international visitors, 5,003,475 (91.80 percent) were foreigners while the remaining 447,082 were overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The country also generated an estimated PHP482.54 billion in international tourism revenue, calculated from January to December 31, 2023. This is more than double the receipts accumulated in 2022.

South Korea topped as the Philippines’ main source of international arrivals with 1,439,336 visitors followed by the United States with 903,299 tourists (16.57 percent), Japan with 305,580 (5.61 percent), Australia with 266,551 (4.89 percent), and China with 263,836 (4.84 percent).

Meanwhile, Canada ranked sixth, followed by Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said on Tuesday: “My deepest appreciation goes to every tourism stakeholder, collaborative partner, and passionate contributor who propelled our shared aspirations forward”.

“Under President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.’s guiding vision and leadership, tourism has become a pivotal force driving our nation’s economic resurgence,” she added.