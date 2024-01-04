Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH tourism soars: 5.45M global visitors in 2023

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 hours ago

The Philippines exceeded its tourism goals again, welcoming a total of 5,450,557 international visitors in 2023.

This is more than the 4.8 million target arrivals that the Department of Tourism (DOT) expected for the entire year.

Out of the 5.45 million international visitors, 5,003,475 (91.80 percent) were foreigners while the remaining 447,082 were overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The country also generated an estimated PHP482.54 billion in international tourism revenue, calculated from January to December 31, 2023. This is more than double the receipts accumulated in 2022.

South Korea topped as the Philippines’ main source of international arrivals with 1,439,336 visitors followed by the United States with 903,299 tourists (16.57 percent), Japan with 305,580 (5.61 percent), Australia with 266,551 (4.89 percent), and China with 263,836 (4.84 percent).

Meanwhile, Canada ranked sixth, followed by Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said on Tuesday: “My deepest appreciation goes to every tourism stakeholder, collaborative partner, and passionate contributor who propelled our shared aspirations forward”. 

“Under President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.’s guiding vision and leadership, tourism has become a pivotal force driving our nation’s economic resurgence,” she added.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

iStock 1701653102

Japan government prioritizes reconstruction after Ishikawa earthquake

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 04T170500.667

Ex-child star Jiro Manio sells ‘Gawad Urian’ award for P75,000

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 04T165107.045

Britney Spears reveals no plans of returning to music

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 04T164524.265

Ex-President Duterte may run for a senate seat in 2025 — Dela Rosa

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button