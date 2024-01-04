Mark your calendars: Superheroes will take center stage at Coca-Cola Arena for the Marvel Universe LIVE! from Jan 31 to Feb 4

Marvel fans, are you ready to meet your favorite superheroes? Join them at the Coca-Cola Arena from January 31 to February 4, 2024, for an epic live arena show of Marvel Universe LIVE!

Iconic characters, including Spider-Man, members of The Avengers, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy heroes such as Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax, will take the spotlight, delivering all-out performances, superhero action, thrills, and drama for the first time in UAE’s stage.

Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with the conniving villains Loki and Green Goblin. The incredible superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister, and brother against brother.

Immersive video projection and cutting-edge special effects will captivate and transport audiences across the universe from the fantastical Savage Land to New York City and beyond. Spider-Man’s dynamic aerial stunts along with Captain America’s daring motorcycle skills will be on display in the ultimate race against time to save mankind.

Residents and visitors in the country are in for a treat as 17 remarkable live shows are prepared for everyone to enjoy. Audiences of all ages are welcome to watch the stunning shows, immersing themselves in the Marvel Universe like never before. From superheroes to supervillains, the stage will come alive with dazzling displays of action, heroism, and epic storytelling.

Marvel Universe LIVE! is produced by Feld Entertainment, the world’s leading producer of live touring family entertainment. Organized by SESLIVE! in association with Live Nation and in partnership with Coca-Cola Arena, and supported by Dubai Calendar, Marvel Universe LIVE! offers you the chance to experience epic magic and adventure at Dubai’s home of Live entertainment this January.

What are you waiting for? Book your tickets now at https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/family/150/marvel-universe-live- before seats run out!