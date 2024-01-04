Global Village sets Guinness World Record for ‘Largest Illuminated Steel Sculpture of a Bird’

Global Village, one of the region’s leading family destinations for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, has broken another Guinness World Record for housing the world’s “Largest Illuminated Steel Sculpture of a Bird.”

The larger-than-life sculpture, located in Global Village’s Mini World, features the steel falcon — paying homage to the UAE’s national bird. It stands at a height of just under 8 metres with a wingspan of over 22 metres, weighing over 8,000kg.

Dressed in 50,000 bright lights, the steel falcon illuminates the area, offering picture-perfect views and serving as a perfect vantage point to snap that perfect selfie.

This new attraction in Global Village is crafted in honor of its significance to UAE’s culture and identity. The recently-launched Mini World serves as a hub for families and friends. Here, they can gather, discover 25 miniature replicas of world-famous landmarks, and enjoy a variety of international cuisines.

