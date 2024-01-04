Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Global Village sets Guinness World Record for ‘Largest Illuminated Steel Sculpture of a Bird’

Courtesy: Global Village

Global Village, one of the region’s leading family destinations for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, has broken another Guinness World Record for housing the world’s “Largest Illuminated Steel Sculpture of a Bird.”

The larger-than-life sculpture, located in Global Village’s Mini World, features the steel falcon — paying homage to the UAE’s national bird. It stands at a height of just under 8 metres with a wingspan of over 22 metres, weighing over 8,000kg.

Dressed in 50,000 bright lights, the steel falcon illuminates the area, offering picture-perfect views and serving as a perfect vantage point to snap that perfect selfie.

This new attraction in Global Village is crafted in honor of its significance to UAE’s culture and identity. The recently-launched Mini World serves as a hub for families and friends. Here, they can gather, discover 25 miniature replicas of world-famous landmarks, and enjoy a variety of international cuisines.

