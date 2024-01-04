DOH warns public against fake messages about ‘new COVID-19 wave in Metro Manila’

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) warned the public on Thursday against “false” messages claiming that there is a new COVID-19 wave in Metro Manila.

According to the health authority, the circulating messages are “unverified,” and a practitioner and hospital attributed to the fake messages are not involved.

“There is no credible evidence or official announcement from health authorities supporting the assertion of a surge in COVID-19 cases at the mentioned hospital,” DOH wrote in a statement.

“The DOH urges the public to rely on information from reputable sources such as the agency and other official health organizations. Misinformation can contribute to unnecessary panic and fear,” it added.

The health authority reminded the public that if related posts continue to spread, criminal charges may be pressed against individuals. Everyone is encouraged to rely only on legitimate sources for information, especially about crucial matters such as health and diseases.

For official announcements and news, you can refer to DOH’s official contact number, website, and social media pages:

Website: www.doh.gov.ph

Hotline: (02) 894-COVID/1555

Facebook and X: @DOHgovph