DOH warns public against fake messages about ‘new COVID-19 wave in Metro Manila’

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

File photo

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) warned the public on Thursday against “false” messages claiming that there is a new COVID-19 wave in Metro Manila.

According to the health authority, the circulating messages are “unverified,” and a practitioner and hospital attributed to the fake messages are not involved.

“There is no credible evidence or official announcement from health authorities supporting the assertion of a surge in COVID-19 cases at the mentioned hospital,” DOH wrote in a statement.

“The DOH urges the public to rely on information from reputable sources such as the agency and other official health organizations. Misinformation can contribute to unnecessary panic and fear,” it added.

The health authority reminded the public that if related posts continue to spread, criminal charges may be pressed against individuals. Everyone is encouraged to rely only on legitimate sources for information, especially about crucial matters such as health and diseases.

For official announcements and news, you can refer to DOH’s official contact number, website, and social media pages:

Website: www.doh.gov.ph

Hotline: (02) 894-COVID/1555

Facebook and X: @DOHgovph

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

