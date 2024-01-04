65 year-old killed and beheaded in Agusan Del Sur

A 65 year-old woman was found dead and headless inside her shop in Bayugan City in Agusan Del Sur.

In a GMA News report, the head of the woman was found 200 meters away from the crime scene according to the Philippine National Police.

The suspect, identified as Mario Fortun, was drinking on the day of the crime when he told his buddies that he would bring them a gift.

“Pumunta siya sa bahay ng victim, pumasok siya sa tindahan which is doon lang din ang bahay ng victim. May dala-dala siyang bolo, tinaga at yun na,” Bayugan City chief of police Police Lieutenant Colonel Shalon Faye Cornelio told GMA News.

Fortun then showed the head of the woman to his drinking buddies.

Initial investigation showed that among possible motives for the crime was a disagreement over flowers.

“Konting alitan lang dahil sa bulaklak ng victim na sagabal daw sa dinadaanan ng suspek. Nagalit si suspek kasi daw yung bulaklak po may mga tinik. In response naman sa galit ng suspek kay victim, sinabihan daw si suspek na magnanakaw,” the police chief added.