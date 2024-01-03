Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Winner of P571M lotto prize claims jackpot is real

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The winner of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot prize of P571 million said that the prize money is real according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The PCSO said the winner came from Albay and correctly guessed the combination of 19-35-25-42-58-05 for the prize of P571,554,916.40.

“Ang masasabi ko lang sa mga nagsasabi na hindi totoo ang mga nanalo sa Lotto ay nagkakamali po kayo. Kailangan niyo tumaya para malaman niyo na totoo ang lotto,” the bettor told PCSO upon claiming the prize money.

The winner said that he wanted to put the winnings into savings and donate some of it to charity.

A winner of a prize of more than P10,000 would be subjected to 20% tax. This means that the bettor could at least bring home an amount of P457,243,933.

The PCSO said that winner so far for the 6/55 which is now at P574 million.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KPOP Overdose KV Final 1080 X 1080

KPOP Overdose Ft. EXO members Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen with UAE’s own DJ Bliss

13 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 03T140753.966

Dubai Jewellery Group Awards 8 Kilos of Gold as DSF’s Golden Triumph Continues

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 03T122104.032

Two sex offenders barred from entering PH during holiday rush

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 03T120602.566

Alden Richards asserts he was never married to Maine Mendoza

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button