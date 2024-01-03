Winner of P571M lotto prize claims jackpot is real

The winner of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot prize of P571 million said that the prize money is real according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The PCSO said the winner came from Albay and correctly guessed the combination of 19-35-25-42-58-05 for the prize of P571,554,916.40.

“Ang masasabi ko lang sa mga nagsasabi na hindi totoo ang mga nanalo sa Lotto ay nagkakamali po kayo. Kailangan niyo tumaya para malaman niyo na totoo ang lotto,” the bettor told PCSO upon claiming the prize money.

The winner said that he wanted to put the winnings into savings and donate some of it to charity.

A winner of a prize of more than P10,000 would be subjected to 20% tax. This means that the bettor could at least bring home an amount of P457,243,933.

The PCSO said that winner so far for the 6/55 which is now at P574 million.