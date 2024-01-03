Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Two sex offenders barred from entering PH during holiday rush

Courtesy: Bureau of Immigration/Facebook

The Bureau of Immigration said it was able to prevent two sex offenders from entering the Philippines amid the influx of passengers during the holiday rush.

In a statement, the BI said that it intercepted 39-year-old Zachary Thompson and 46-year-old Paul Caltharp at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

Thompson arrived from Los Angeles, United States. He was convicted in 2013 and 2015 for possessing materials that depicted a minor in sexual conduct, and for annoying or molesting a child.

Catharp arrived from Taipei last December 27. He was convicted in 1998 over child molestation.

“Both aliens were immediately excluded and flown back to their port of origin. Their names have likewise been included in the BI blacklist of undesirable aliens,” the BI said.

The agency said that they have the power to prohibit the entry of aliens who are convicted of moral turpitude.

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

