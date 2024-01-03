Fireworks display in Abu Dhabi, RAK break world record

The New Year’s celebration in Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi broke 6 Guinness World Records with their fireworks display and pyrotechnic show. Ras Al Khaimah garnered 2, while Abu Dhabi broke 4.

Already holding previous Guinness World Records in 2018, Ras Al Khaimah is back with two more record-breaking fireworks and drone displays that lasted eight minutes at the stretch of the waterfront in Ras Al Khaimah.

In 2024, the emirate garnered the “longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks” and the “longest straight-line drone display.”

Watch this video from 1:02:58.

“Breaking two more Guinness World Records titles has set the stage for an unforgettable night of celebration bringing together thousands of visitors and residents,” Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority Raki Phillips said.

Meanwhile in another emirate, the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi broke four world records in terms of duration, quantity and design intricacy.

The emirate broke the record for the tallest pyrotechnics structure, the most repeated firework image formations in one minute, the most candles on a fan structure, and the largest aerial logo formed by drones, according to the organizers.