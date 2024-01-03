Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai tourist loses AED 76,000 in taxi on New Year’s Eve, police return it in 30 mins

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

The tourist (left), who forgot a money pouch containing AED 76,000 in a taxi, meets the driver (right) (Courtesy: Dubai Police)

The Dubai Police successfully returned AED 76,000 to a tourist who had left it in a taxi while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Dubai.

The Arab tourist initially reported the missing money through the Dubai Police Tourist Service on the Dubai Police app. He mentioned that he had forgotten the money in a taxi while returning to his residence after attending the New Year festivities.

According to the Dubai Police, a report was received around 2AM, stating that the tourist had forgotten a money pouch containing AED 76,000 ($17,000 and AED 14,000) in a taxi. He urgently requested assistance in recovering the substantial amount. 

Within 30 minutes, a team from the Dubai Police located the taxi and successfully retrieved the missing money. Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Tourist Police in the General Department of Criminal Investigation, confirmed the swift assistance from the team, stating, “Within a few minutes, they successfully traced the taxi the tourist had taken to his hotel and then communicated with the driver to return the money pouch.”

Al Jallaf also praised the taxi driver for demonstrating honesty in safeguarding the money left in the vehicle. He shared that the driver actively assisted the team in swiftly recovering and returning the money to the tourist.

Meanwhile, the tourist expressed his delight upon receiving his money back, extending his heartfelt gratitude to the Dubai Police for their prompt response to his report.

