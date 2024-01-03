5 dead after Japan Airlines plane collided with coast guard plane

Five people died after a Japan Airlines (JAL) plane collided with a coast guard plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday.

The collision caused both aircraft to catch fire and killing five Coast Guard members.

All 379 on board the commercial flight escaped without life-threatening injuries according to the official report.

The JAL flight was arriving from Sapporo with passengers on board, including eight small children according to the company.

Five of the six Coast Guard personnel were on board the plane that collided with the commercial plane.

Japan’s transport ministry said the cause of the accident is still unknown. Investigation is still underway to find out the aircraft’s communications with flight control.

The four runways have been closed following the incident that took place late Tuesday afternoon.

Three runways on the other hand opened at around 9:39PM except the one were the accident happened.