No Filipino casualties reported in fatal Japan earthquake, confirms DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that there were no Filipinos among the eight reported casualties in the aftermath of the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Japan on New Year’s Day.

As reported by the Philippine News Agency (PNA), DFA Undersecretary Eduardo Jose de Vega said via text that the Philippine Consulate General in Nagoya is consistent in their efforts to monitor all Filipinos living and traveling in the most affected areas.

“The Filipino community has been contacted and no reports of any [Filipino] casualty at this time,” de Vega shared with a local media outlet.

Just recently, the Philippine Consulate General in Nagoya also posted an advisory on the earthquake.

Contact details and emergency hotlines were also provided so distressed Filipinos who were affected by the earthquake can reach out for help.

The local authorities in Japan have shared that the death toll already rised to 30.