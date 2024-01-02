Marcos: PH ready to assist Japan after New Year’s Day earthquake

President Bongbong Marcos reiterated the Philippines’ readiness to help and assist Japan following the powerful magnitude 7.5 quake that hit central Japan on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Japan on New Year’s Day,” Marcos Jr said in a post on social media post.

“We have made the offer to assist in any way that we can. In the face of shared climate challenges within the Pacific Ring of Fire, we stand united with Japan and stay ready to provide support from the Philippines,” he added.

Marcos said that the Philippine and Japanese governments are now coordinating with each other to address the welfare of Filipinos there.

“It is extremely difficult for vehicles to enter northern areas of the Noto Peninsula,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a briefing.

About 1,000 military personnel have been deployed to assist in the rescue mission.