Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Erwin Tulfo leads OCTA senatorial race survey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Courtesy: Erwin Tulfo/Facebook

ACT-CIS Party-list Representative Erwin Tulfo led the senatorial race survey conducted by research group OCTA.

The survey showed that 76% of adult Filipinos would vote for Tulfo as senator if the May 2025 elections were held last month.

The ‘Tugon ng Masa’ survey was conducted with 1,200 respondents.

“If the May 2025 elections were held during the survey period, 13 personalities would have a statistical chance of winning. Most of them are either current or former members of the Senate,” the report read.

“Among those with a statistical chance of winning, six are incumbent Senators, and three are former Senators,” it added.

Senator Christopher Bong Go (53%), former Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III (48%), Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa (47%), Senator Imee Marcos (42%), and Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla (35%) are also in the list of top possible winners in the survey.

Senator Francis “Tol” Tolentino received 33% voting preference, while former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso and former Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson tied at 32%.

Senator Pia Cayetano landed on the 12th place with a voting preference of 30%.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 02T173316.077

Alone but not lonely: How introverts find beauty in solitude

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 24

Empress Shuck suffers from miscarriage

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 02T152124.459

Plane catches fire after colliding with smaller aircraft at Tokyo airport

7 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 23

Filipino celebrity couples ring in 2024 across the globe

8 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button