Erwin Tulfo leads OCTA senatorial race survey

ACT-CIS Party-list Representative Erwin Tulfo led the senatorial race survey conducted by research group OCTA.

The survey showed that 76% of adult Filipinos would vote for Tulfo as senator if the May 2025 elections were held last month.

The ‘Tugon ng Masa’ survey was conducted with 1,200 respondents.

“If the May 2025 elections were held during the survey period, 13 personalities would have a statistical chance of winning. Most of them are either current or former members of the Senate,” the report read.

“Among those with a statistical chance of winning, six are incumbent Senators, and three are former Senators,” it added.

Senator Christopher Bong Go (53%), former Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III (48%), Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa (47%), Senator Imee Marcos (42%), and Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla (35%) are also in the list of top possible winners in the survey.

Senator Francis “Tol” Tolentino received 33% voting preference, while former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso and former Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson tied at 32%.

Senator Pia Cayetano landed on the 12th place with a voting preference of 30%.