Dubai Taxi, Tabby to offer ‘ride now, pay later’ service

Soon, residents in Dubai will not only be able to pay for their shopping in installments, but also for their taxi fares.

This strategic move is thanks to Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), one of the leading providers of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, and Tabby, a leading payments and shopping company renowned in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. They have recently inked a partnership to provide flexible payment solutions for all transport services offered by Dubai Taxi.

With this collaboration, customers will have more budget-friendly payment options when travelling across Dubai. It offers post-payment solutions for a wide range of services including Dubai taxi rides, limousine services, and delivery services, ensuring seamless and hassle-free payment experiences.

“Under the deal, customers will gain access to Tabby’s successful postpaid model, renowned for its smooth payment processes, convenience, and flexibility through a comprehensive multi-channel system. This includes offering interest-free credit balances and short-term installment programmes, empowering customers to fully enjoy Dubai Taxi’s wide array of services while effectively managing their expenses,” DTC wrote in a statement.

To use the service, passengers can download the Tabby app and create a profile. Through the DTC app, you can select the ‘Tabby’ option while making your payment.

Customers can split the cost of their purchase into four interest-free instalments. At the time of purchase, they are only required to pay the initial installment, equivalent to 25 percent of the total amount. After the initial payment, the remaining three installments will be billed on a monthly basis.

The new payment option is set to roll out this January, so stay tuned for this exciting update on the DTC and Tabby apps.