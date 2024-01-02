Dubai proudly claims top 3 worldwide for attracting global talents

Dubai did it again! The city was announced as a Global Talent Hub, nailing the third spot in the world for attracting top talents, according to a recent Harvard Business Review report.

In a tweet by the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai was for its global recognition in the top 3 after London and New York.

According to the recent report by the Harvard Business Review, which ranks global cities by talent flows, Dubai secured the 3rd position, after London and New York. This achievement reflects Dubai’s ongoing efforts to attract top global talents, professionals, and entrepreneurs.… pic.twitter.com/B9kxFNigwc — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 23, 2023

“This achievement reflects Dubai’s ongoing efforts to attract top global talents, professionals, and entrepreneurs,” tweeted Sheikh Hamdan.

“Our city’s commitment to developmental initiatives further contributes to Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which aims to be among the top 3 global economic cities by 2033 and the best city in the world to live in,” he added.

The Harvard Business Review report was drawn from LinkedIn data between August 2022 and July 2023. The report categorized cities into four: Global Superstar Hubs, Global Talent Hubs, Significant Hubs, and Regional Hubs.

London and New York had 49 and 36 mentions respectively, falling under the Global Superstar Hub. Meanwhile, Dubai has 26 mentions under the Global Talent Hub, surpassing other significant cities, such as Paris (6th place) and Los Angeles (8th place).

Besides Dubai, Abu Dhabi was also included as one of the leading cities for talent flows under the Significant Hub category.