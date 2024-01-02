Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai logs over 2 million public transport riders on New Year’s Eve

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported that more than two million passengers used the emirate’s various public transport means on December 31, 2023, New Year’s Eve.

According to RTA, a total of 2,288,631 riders traveled on their way to welcome the new year. The breakdown revealed that:

  • Dubai Metro’s Red and Green lines lifted 974,416 riders
  • Dubai Tram served 56,208 riders
  • Public Buses lifted 401,510 riders
  • Marine transport means ferried 97,261 passengers
  • E-hail vehicles served 167,051 riders
  • Shared transport vehicles were used by 1,316 individuals
  • Taxis were used by 590,869 passengers

Ahead of the celebrations, RTA announced that the Dubai Metro and tram would be open for 40 consecutive hours to welcome the New Year.

Authorities in Dubai also shared a comprehensive plan for the festivities, which included the deployment of 11,972 personnel, 1,525 patrols and civil defence, ambulance vehicles, 947 firefighters, 106 modern multi-purpose vehicles and logistical teams, 178 ambulances, 556 paramedics, four boats, and 35 supervisors ready to assist with the 46 events to happen across Dubai.

Thanks to this well-coordinated and integrated plan, in collaboration with various entities in Dubai, passengers were able to enjoy a smooth and safe rides to and from different New Year’s Eve celebration venues.

