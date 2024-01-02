Dubai Crown Prince issues resolution on single-use products

A resolution on single-use products, Executive Council Resolution No. 124 of 2023, was issued by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

This purpose of this resolution is to regulate the use of single-use disposable products and recycled ones, including both plastics and non-plastic, or whatever material it is made of.

Plastic bags are banned from January 1, 2024. On the first day of January 2025, single-use plastic products like cups, styrofoam food containers, plastic straws, etc will be prohibited. The ban will also extend to plastic plates, plastic food containers, and beverage cups, come January 1, 2026.

There are also exemptions to the ban, as it does not apply to thin-film rolls for packaging meat, fish, fruits, vegetables and bread. Garbage bags are also exempted. Products for export are also exempted.

This resolution was made with the goal of protecting the environment and advancing sustainable development by encouraging people to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle and promoting the culture of reusable products. It applies to the use of Single-use Bags by all Vendors and Consumers in the Emirate, including in Special Development Zones and free zones, such as the Dubai International Financial Centre.