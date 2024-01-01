Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE: Petrol prices to drop in 2024

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) petrol and diesel prices will drop next month, according to the UAE fuel price follow-up committee.

Super 98 will now be priced at AED2.82, down by 4.7% from December’s AED2.96.

Special 95 will now cost AED2.71 from December’s price of AED2.85, which reflects a decrease of 4.9%.

On the other hand, Diesel will be AED3, which is down by 5.9% from December’s AED3.19.

Lastly, E-plus 91 will be AED2.64 from December’s AED2.77, down by 4.6%.

To recall, prices of petrol and diesel in the UAE increased for two consecutive months in September and October before falling in November and December, which reflected the trend in the global oil market.

