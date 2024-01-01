New Year, New Policies for 2024

The dawn of 2024 brings not just a new calendar year but also a wave of fresh policies set to impact the lives of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). With a significant budget allocation, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is gearing up for a transformative year, focusing on the welfare of OFWs.

Safeguarding the well-being of OFWs

In the Philippines, a hefty budget of P15.54 billion has been earmarked for the DMW, underscoring the government’s commitment to supporting its overseas workforce in 2024.

The proposed allocation includes a variety of initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of OFWs, ranging from the expansion and improvement of Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) to cancer assistance and relief programs.

At the top of the 2024 budget list is the P9.7 billion allocation for the OWWA Emergency Repatriation Program (ERP) and P1.2 billion for the AKSYON Fund, which provides legal, medical, financial, and other assistance to OFWs. P13 million is designated for the OFW Hospital and Diagnostic Center.

According to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), these initiatives align with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s commitment to supporting Filipino migrant workers in crisis situations.

Marcos recently expressed his appreciation for OFWs during the OFW Family Day in Pasay City. He acknowledged the significant contribution of OFWs to Philippine society, emphasizing their impact beyond remittances by bringing home valuable skills and knowledge.

He pledged to enhance protections for the families of these workers, stating, “As you work abroad to provide a better life for your family, we will do everything to improve the living conditions in the Philippines so that when you come home, you will see big changes in our country.”

Additional support for migrant workers includes a P9 million increase for the Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay Program (BPBH), totaling P440.115 million. This program offers immediate relief to returning OFWs through entrepreneurship development training and a P20,000 cash assistance.

Furthermore, P227.995 million is earmarked for the TULONG PUSO program, supporting the formation, enhancement, or restoration of livelihood projects for OFW organizations. Families of OFWs are empowered through the P18 million allocation to the OFW Enterprise Development and Loan Program (EDLP), enabling them to create employment opportunities in their community in partnership with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) under Republic Act No. 10801.

Streamlining dispute resolution

Meanwhile, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization is introducing a new mechanism to resolve employee complaints for amounts below AED 50,000, effective from January 1, 2024.

This initiative aims to streamline dispute resolution processes and enhance the overall working experience for OFWs in the UAE.

More opportunities for travel

Also, in line with the spirit of ushering in new policies for the New Year, a groundbreaking tourist visa has received approval from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Expected to be implemented in 2024 or 2025, pending the finalization of implementation rules, this Schengen-style visa enables tourists to explore all six GCC member states – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

Future plans include exploring a unified tourist route connecting these countries, with special consideration for foreign tourists staying over 30 days. The Emirates Tourism Council in the UAE is also actively preparing a comprehensive tourism route that interconnects all seven emirates.

Personal goals of OFWs

While the new year brings promises of positive change, OFWs themselves are gearing up for personal transformations. From saving more and working harder to embracing a healthier lifestyle, these resolutions reflect the determination of OFWs to secure a better future for themselves and their families.

Luzminda Taran, a mother, breadwinner, and Overseas Filipina worker for 12 years, expressed her desire to save more money to support her family’s needs, especially her child’s education.

“As much as possible, iwasan mangutang. Mag budget at unahin lang ang mga pangangailangan para makapag-ipon,” she said.

For his part, Eugene Rafael, an OFW of 20 years, offered practical tips for saving money, emphasizing the need to control impulsive online buying and prioritize necessities over wants. He stressed the importance of a good mindset and self-discipline in resisting the influence of social media trends.

“It takes a good mindset and self-discipline to not give in to the social media trends. Always prioritize on your list buying food and all health items. There’s no sense in buying the latest shoes if you can’t walk,” he shared on the post.

As the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2024, a new chapter begins, filled with opportunities, challenges, and the unwavering spirit of the OFWs, who continue to be the unsung heroes of the nation.

As an OFW, what do you look forward to the most this 2024?

Write down your vision, save it, and see how far you’ve come at the end of 2024.

