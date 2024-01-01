Marcos wishes a prosperous, hopeful New Year for Filipinos

President Bongbong Marcos joined the nation in welcoming the New Year as he wished Filipinos a prosperous 2024.

In a video message, the chief executive is hoping for prosperity for the nation.

“Nakikisama ako sa bawa’t isa sa inyo na mataimtim na nananalangin na, harinawa, ang darating na mga araw ay mapuno ng pag-asa na hatid ng kasaganahan para sa lahat,” Marcos said.

“Kabilang ako sa mga mahigpit na nananampalataya sa ating kakayahan at sa kabutihan ng Maykapal, na lahat ng ating pinapangarap ay sana matupad,” he added.

The President also looked back at 2023 and said that he is happy with the accomplishments of his administration.

“We look forward to the new year with a pledge to build better and more. We have set high hopes for the days ahead and we know that these can only be achieved with hard work. Bagong taon, bagong pag-asa, at bagong panata na anuman ang mga balakid na haharapin ay sama-sama nating lalagpasan,” he said.

He also mentioned some of the government’s works that didn’t make it to the headlines.

“We built 33 additional specialty centers, over 2,000 classrooms, and seven additional cold chain facilities…we facilitated investments in renewable energy through the award of renewable energy contracts with the total potential capacity of around 121,000 megawatts,” he said.

“We also completed eight water supply projects with 147 additional water projects being implemented in preparation for next year,” he added.

The President also shared his government’s New Year’s resolution for 2024.

“Ang New Year’s resolution ng inyong pamahalaan ay ang puspusang pagsisikap upang mag-gawad ng mahusay at tapat na serbisyo na susi ng pagpaganda ng buhay nating lahat,” he said.