DMW activates hotline for Japan OFWs affected by earthquake

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) activated the Japan Earthquake Assistance Hotline for overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by the earthquake in Western Japan.

Migrant Workers Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac took to Twitter to advise all OFWs and their families to contact the hotline for assistance. 

“For Overseas Filipino Workers and Overseas Filipino Workers’ families affected by the earthquake in Western Japan, we have a DMW-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Japan Help Desk with Hotline 1348 (abroad +632 1348),” said Cacdac.

“Also, our DMW-MWO-OWWA Osaka Hotline Numbers: +81 7022756082 and + 81 7024474016,” he added.

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Ishikawa Prefecture in Central Japan on Monday afternoon, which triggered a tsunami warning in Noto City.

