2023 in review: Unforgettable calamities that shook the globe

The world is gearing up for 2024 after a tough year of disasters and calamities. These challenges tested everyone’s resilience, which must be applied in the coming years.

These calamities also raised the awareness and preparedness of many countries, inspiring everyone to be swift to take action should similar circumstances arise in the future.

As we start the new year, let’s look back at some of the big calamities that happened worldwide.

Turkey-Syria’s 7.8-magnitude Earthquake

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, measured on the Richter scale, was followed by another quake of 7.5 magnitude after nine hours on February 6. More than 55,000 were reported dead by the said quake.

Libya flood

Just recently, the Mediterranean storm Daniel caused flooding in Eastern Libya. The results were broken dams and fully swept neighborhoods in several coastal towns, killing nearly 11,300 people while 10,100 remain missing. CNN reported that mission representatives from the UAE, Algeria, and Egypt found bodies in bays and covers in the Mediterranean areas where it’s only accessible by special boats.

Hurricane Otis

Meanwhile, Hurricane Otis took 45 lives in Mexico, while 47 were reported missing. This was reported to be one of the most powerful storms to hit the country.

Summer heatwave

Last year, a deadly heat wave was felt from Arizona throughout Texas, with temperatures increasing above 100 degrees. In Arizona alone, 579 heat-associated deaths were confirmed.

China’s 6.2-magnitude earthquake

The earthquake in China, which only happened recently, had its death toll climb up to 149, leaving over 700 injured. Rescuers reported having a hard time recovering bodies because of the cold and mountainous terrain in the region.

Typhoon Doksuri (Egay)

Another deadly calamity was typhoon Doksuri, which took the lives of many. According to the media, China lost at least 20 people, while 27 were reported missing due to floods and heavy rainfall.

The Philippines also reported 39 deaths, including 26 people who died after a boat sank in Laguna de Bay off Binangonan, Rizal province, due to strong winds.