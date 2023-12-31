RTA announces free parking, free bus rides

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently announced that all public parking will be free — except for the multi-storey parking — on Monday, January 1, 2024, during the New Year’s holiday.
FREE BUS TRIPS
There will also be free buses to metro stations and taxi ranks at Burj Khalifa.
DUBAI METRO
It was also recently announced that the Dubai Metro (red and green lines) will be running for 40 consecutive hours from 8:00 am on December 31, 2023 (Sunday) to 12:00 pm on January 1, 2024 (Monday) in order to ease the transportation of commuters during the New Year holiday.
DUBAI TRAM
Likewise, the Dubai Tram will also be running from 9:00 AM (December 31) to 1:00 AM (January 2, 2024).
PUBLIC BUS
Some routes for public buses are temporarily suspended from December 31,3:30 pm to January 1, 6:00 AM.
These are the following bus lines:
- 7
- 9
- 10
- 14
- 21
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 50
- 81
- 91
- 91A
- 98E
- D03
- F12
- F14
- F19A
- F19B
- F20
- F41
- XX22
- X92
- H02
Meanwhile, the Sharjah Municipality also announced free public parking on January 1, 2024. The regular paid parking system will continue on January 2, 2024.
The public parking zones with blue parking information signs are not included.
— بلدية مدينة الشارقة (@ShjMunicipality) December 30, 2023