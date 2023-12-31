RTA announces free parking, free bus rides

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently announced that all public parking will be free — except for the multi-storey parking — on Monday, January 1, 2024, during the New Year’s holiday.

FREE BUS TRIPS

There will also be free buses to metro stations and taxi ranks at Burj Khalifa.

DUBAI METRO

It was also recently announced that the Dubai Metro (red and green lines) will be running for 40 consecutive hours from 8:00 am on December 31, 2023 (Sunday) to 12:00 pm on January 1, 2024 (Monday) in order to ease the transportation of commuters during the New Year holiday.

DUBAI TRAM

Likewise, the Dubai Tram will also be running from 9:00 AM (December 31) to 1:00 AM (January 2, 2024).

PUBLIC BUS

Some routes for public buses are temporarily suspended from December 31,3:30 pm to January 1, 6:00 AM.

These are the following bus lines:

7

9

10

14

21

26

27

28

29

30

50

81

91

91A

98E

D03

F12

F14

F19A

F19B

F20

F41

XX22

X92

H02

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Municipality also announced free public parking on January 1, 2024. The regular paid parking system will continue on January 2, 2024.

The public parking zones with blue parking information signs are not included.