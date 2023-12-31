A recap of OFW international awardees over the years

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) stand as paragons of hard work and unwavering dedication in every corner of the globe. There is no doubt that OFWs would be recognized and honored with prestigious awards as they strive for success beyond borders.
These awards serve as a testament to the commendable efforts of OFWs and solidify their status as global ambassadors of diligence and achievement.
As 2023 ends, let’s look back on some of the awards our fellow kababayans received for the past few years.
Outstanding Migrant Workers – Taiwan (2020)
Evelyn G. Kaguitla, a factory worker, and Amelia A. Comilang, a caregiver, were awarded Outstanding Migrant Workers back in 2020 “for their dedication and hard work despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” according to the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO).
Taipei City officials gave them trophies and a cash prize of NT$2,000, respectively.
The Annual Outstanding Migrant Worker Award, organized by the New Taipei City Labor Affairs Department, recognizes legal foreign workers who have dedicated at least one year of employment within the city.
Top 100 Healthcare Leaders in the International Forum for Advancements in Healthcare (2021)
Dan Lester Dabon, an overseas Filipino worker and a registered nurse based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates was awarded one of the 2020-2021 Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Awardsthe by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) in Las Vegas, USA back in 2021.
Dabon was also an awardee in The Filipino Times (TFT) Watchlist Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Summit and Awards 2023.
The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Summit and Awards – Dubai (2023)
Organized by New Perspective Media Group, 108 Filipino healthcare professionals from six Middle Eastern countries such as Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, were awarded as winners in the TFT Watchlist Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Summit and Awards 2023.
“This momentous event showcases the remarkable talents of Filipino healthcare professionals, recognizing not only their technical contributions to the global healthcare landscape but also the heart and soul that they pour into this noble profession,” said Dr. Karen Remo, the CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, Publisher of The Filipino Times and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist.
Here is the full list of awardees:
Dr. Abner Abejo
Dr. Aileen Villanueva
Alfred A. Dahbi
Amy V. Magracia Miranda
Analinda Beltran Bondad
Angelita Cortel Braceros
Annaliza Arola
Annie Panuyas Fernandez
Arius B. Pimentel
Arnel Bañaga Salgado
Ben Joseph Regondola Sabilala
Billy Joe G. Mercurio
Bonna Ramos Chan
Candice Chang Tomas
Charmaine M. Dela Pena
Cherry Chan Gonzales
Cheyser Joy Bautista Corpuz
Dr. Chyrell-Lyn Torayno Mananguite
Cipriano Mayor
Dr. Daffodils G. Guevarra
Dr. Daisy Balbuena Taduran
Dan Lester Dabon
Dr. Dexter M. De Castro
Efren II Plaza Molina
Eligin Jumel H. Sayson
Elma Jazz E. Macrohon
Dr. Emelyn A. Roux
Emil Serafim N. Tolentino
Eric Faderes
Ernesto A. Payumo
Evelyn Garcia Menez
Fitz Gerald D. Camacho
Flordelisa Andres Ulep
Florence Lazarte Delgado
Gay Marie De Leon Jumuad
Hengie Vargas Taton
Jannet Baldevarona Tenebro
Jayzafer Suarez Ciruelas
Dr. Jerica Lei G. Pajo
Jerome Cruz
Jo Ann San Pedro Panisales
Joewayne Lord Rey Alvin M. Asuncion
Dr. Joey Villanueva
John Christian J. Tadique
John Erick Mangalile Maddela
Jonalyn De Vera Edades
Jonathan Carretas
Jose Luis Q. Murillo
Josefina Gavion Genovia
Josephine Paldo Narvasa
Josephine Tabor Tindogan
Judith A. Tenorio
Julieta Topino Solas
Julius E. Gonzaga
Julius Ray P. Inso
Junah L. Balungcas
Krisnan Ed B. Gundaya
Lovelyn Flores Cada
Ma Yvonne T. Villamor
Manizah Maharadja Arlie
Marcelino P. Santiago Jr.
Marcelino R. Pardo II
Dr. Maria Cecilia Gliane- Tamayo
Maria Flordeliza U. Donato
Maricel Trinidad- Brown
Mariflor N. Del Rosario
Marissa C. Lenares
Mark Anthony Dones Reyes
Mark Edrian Lamorena
Mark Kenosis Ilay
Marvin John G. Millete
Mary Joy Motas Suico
Melody Parpados Sarmiento
Meridein Sanchez Pacamana
Michael Dave M. Laureles
Michael Jawod Siladan
Michael Nasser R. Gregorio
Michael Orquiza Viscara
Nelson A. Bautista
Nenita Domingo Tuddao
Nimfa Jeraldine Buizon
Dr. Oliver Aguilar
Paul Fabian Robosa Gumabao
Peter Jay Antolin Batoon
Rabboni Cenabre Calunsag
Rainier Co Maquilan
Ramel Caalem Cenil
Ramon Faeldonia Gapasin II
Ramona Mercado Estiñoso
Red Cloud Decaleng Capuyan
Regime Atienza
Regine Day T. Brutas
Richard B. Sagasag
Richmond De Leon Austria
Rodney Jay Santos
Romualdo Jr. Tecson Gonzalgo
Ronald Soriano Gamiao
Dr. Ruth Diesto Firmalino
Ryan Omar S. Mora
Salvacion P. Cruz
Dr. Sherwin Paul C. Reyes
Susan Macalingay Taguba
Teodoro N. Nuevo Jr.
Theresa Gay Dimacali Calingo
V-Andrei Q. Purugganan
Dr. Vea Romelle I. Sola
Wilma L. Schuck
Zeehan O. Pendaliday
The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East
In a separate event in early March 2023, top engineers and architects in the Middle East were also awarded by The Filipino Times.
A total of 91 Filipino professionals were awarded, from architects (16), chemical engineers (8), civil engineers (30), electrical engineers (10), electronics & communications engineers (8), geothermal engineers (1), and mechanical engineers (18).
Here is the full list of awardees:
Architects:
Arch. Christine Espinosa-Erlanda
Arch. Suzette Peachie Bayonito
Arch. Allan J. Hock
Arch. Anthony T. Austria
Arch. Anthony R. Raquepo
Arch. Arnold A. Datu
Arch. Catherine L. Alba
Arch. Christopher R. Bonoan
Arch. Eldrid B. Refil
Arch. Florence Joy P. Cadorna
Arch. James Roy T. Jimenez
Arch. John Carlo J. Carlos
Arch. Kirby A. Zalameda
Arch. Leonila V. Robledo
Arch. Robbie Robert B. Gitgano
Arch. Woderick M. Pareja
Chemical Engineers:
Dr. Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi
Engr. Aldrin Castro
Engr. Arnel E. Dayao
Engr. Florencio G. Lopez, Jr
Engr. Hilbert M. Libres
Engr. Marco Q. Quesea
Engr. Rodolfo B. Yamson, Jr
Engr. Ronald M. De Castro
Civil Engineers:
Engr. Engr. Emelyn Martinez
Engr. Abechael Y. Capili
Engr. Alvin E. Alejandro
Engr. Ariel A. Bantugan
Engr. Bernie N. Favorito
Engr. Enrico John Niño G. Chavez
Engr. Jay Ar P. Legaste
Engr. Jestoni E. Cuizon
Engr. Joel G. Abaincia
Engr. Joeper F. Famorcan
Engr. Joey B. Bañadera
Engr. John Joseph R. Guinoo
Engr. Jojo R. Utram
Engr. Leonester V. Diestro
Engr. Lilian C. Geron
Engr. Louie James T. Bendanillo
Engr. Luisito S. Carlos
Engr. Manilyn D. Mallari
Engr. Manuel F. Papasin
Engr. Noemi S. Culala
Engr. Onofre P. Valencia
Engr. Orandantes M. Delizo
Engr. Preniss Ann J. Quibrantos
Engr. Rheesa Mae G. Alfaro
Engr. Richard Z. Roxas
Engr. Ryan B. Clarina
Engr. Sheena O. Mecaydor
Engr. Sheryl G. Dela Peña
Engr. Vanessa M. Malaluan
Engr. Yvonne O. Cabang
Electrical Engineers:
Engr. Victorino Abejero
Engr. Dene S. Horneja
Engr. Enrie Andy E. Vergosa
Engr. Frederick B. Espinosa
Engr. Jacob B. Sambahon
Engr. Mario M. Solang
Engr. Maximo H. Adarlo, Jr
Engr. Ramil A. Biador
Engr. Robert U. Mabulay
Engr. Rolando M. Nicolas
Electronics & Communications Engineers:
Engr. Jan Michael G. De Villeres
Engr. Jethroefel E. Ramboyong
Engr. Leonardo G. Mendoza
Engr. Louie Mel C. Maliksi
Engr. Perry L. Kwan
Engr. Rafael C. Lontoc
Engr. Reenan M. Gotis
Engr. Reuben James B. Sevillano
Geothermal Engineer:
Paul Anderson N. Vera
Mechanical Engineers:
Engr. Jeffrey Uy
Engr. Albert J. Damo
Engr. Arnel E. Caburnay
Engr. Daygrace C. Salunga
Engr. Dennis P. De Mesa
Engr. Dennis L. Magnaye
Engr. Deugene M. Acojido
Engr. Edmar F. Cabra
Engr. Francis Anthony M. Uy
Engr. Gideon C. Gucilatar
Engr. Jeffrey P. Arreza
Engr. Joanah P. Mozo
Engr. Jomar T. Battung
Engr. Kristian G. Basario
Engr. Manolito M. Landicho, Jr
Engr. Noriel M. Ong
Engr. Renante G. Abellanosa
Engr. Ryan Ben R. Sabilala
