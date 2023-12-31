A recap of OFW international awardees over the years

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) stand as paragons of hard work and unwavering dedication in every corner of the globe. There is no doubt that OFWs would be recognized and honored with prestigious awards as they strive for success beyond borders.

These awards serve as a testament to the commendable efforts of OFWs and solidify their status as global ambassadors of diligence and achievement.

As 2023 ends, let’s look back on some of the awards our fellow kababayans received for the past few years.

Outstanding Migrant Workers – Taiwan (2020)

Evelyn G. Kaguitla, a factory worker, and Amelia A. Comilang, a caregiver, were awarded Outstanding Migrant Workers back in 2020 “for their dedication and hard work despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” according to the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO).

Taipei City officials gave them trophies and a cash prize of NT$2,000, respectively.

The Annual Outstanding Migrant Worker Award, organized by the New Taipei City Labor Affairs Department, recognizes legal foreign workers who have dedicated at least one year of employment within the city.

Top 100 Healthcare Leaders in the International Forum for Advancements in Healthcare (2021)

Dan Lester Dabon, an overseas Filipino worker and a registered nurse based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates was awarded one of the 2020-2021 Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Awardsthe by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) in Las Vegas, USA back in 2021.

Dabon was also an awardee in The Filipino Times (TFT) Watchlist Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Summit and Awards 2023.

The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Summit and Awards – Dubai (2023)

Organized by New Perspective Media Group, 108 Filipino healthcare professionals from six Middle Eastern countries such as Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, were awarded as winners in the TFT Watchlist Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Summit and Awards 2023.

“This momentous event showcases the remarkable talents of Filipino healthcare professionals, recognizing not only their technical contributions to the global healthcare landscape but also the heart and soul that they pour into this noble profession,” said Dr. Karen Remo, the CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, Publisher of The Filipino Times and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist.

Here is the full list of awardees:

Dr. Abner Abejo

Dr. Aileen Villanueva

Alfred A. Dahbi

Amy V. Magracia Miranda

Analinda Beltran Bondad

Angelita Cortel Braceros

Annaliza Arola

Annie Panuyas Fernandez

Arius B. Pimentel

Arnel Bañaga Salgado

Ben Joseph Regondola Sabilala

Billy Joe G. Mercurio

Bonna Ramos Chan

Candice Chang Tomas

Charmaine M. Dela Pena

Cherry Chan Gonzales

Cheyser Joy Bautista Corpuz

Dr. Chyrell-Lyn Torayno Mananguite

Cipriano Mayor

Dr. Daffodils G. Guevarra

Dr. Daisy Balbuena Taduran

Dan Lester Dabon

Dr. Dexter M. De Castro

Efren II Plaza Molina

Eligin Jumel H. Sayson

Elma Jazz E. Macrohon

Dr. Emelyn A. Roux

Emil Serafim N. Tolentino

Eric Faderes

Ernesto A. Payumo

Evelyn Garcia Menez

Fitz Gerald D. Camacho

Flordelisa Andres Ulep

Florence Lazarte Delgado

Gay Marie De Leon Jumuad

Hengie Vargas Taton

Jannet Baldevarona Tenebro

Jayzafer Suarez Ciruelas

Dr. Jerica Lei G. Pajo

Jerome Cruz

Jo Ann San Pedro Panisales

Joewayne Lord Rey Alvin M. Asuncion

Dr. Joey Villanueva

John Christian J. Tadique

John Erick Mangalile Maddela

Jonalyn De Vera Edades

Jonathan Carretas

Jose Luis Q. Murillo

Josefina Gavion Genovia

Josephine Paldo Narvasa

Josephine Tabor Tindogan

Judith A. Tenorio

Julieta Topino Solas

Julius E. Gonzaga

Julius Ray P. Inso

Junah L. Balungcas

Krisnan Ed B. Gundaya

Lovelyn Flores Cada

Ma Yvonne T. Villamor

Manizah Maharadja Arlie

Marcelino P. Santiago Jr.

Marcelino R. Pardo II

Dr. Maria Cecilia Gliane- Tamayo

Maria Flordeliza U. Donato

Maricel Trinidad- Brown

Mariflor N. Del Rosario

Marissa C. Lenares

Mark Anthony Dones Reyes

Mark Edrian Lamorena

Mark Kenosis Ilay

Marvin John G. Millete

Mary Joy Motas Suico

Melody Parpados Sarmiento

Meridein Sanchez Pacamana

Michael Dave M. Laureles

Michael Jawod Siladan

Michael Nasser R. Gregorio

Michael Orquiza Viscara

Nelson A. Bautista

Nenita Domingo Tuddao

Nimfa Jeraldine Buizon

Dr. Oliver Aguilar

Paul Fabian Robosa Gumabao

Peter Jay Antolin Batoon

Rabboni Cenabre Calunsag

Rainier Co Maquilan

Ramel Caalem Cenil

Ramon Faeldonia Gapasin II

Ramona Mercado Estiñoso

Red Cloud Decaleng Capuyan

Regime Atienza

Regine Day T. Brutas

Richard B. Sagasag

Richmond De Leon Austria

Rodney Jay Santos

Romualdo Jr. Tecson Gonzalgo

Ronald Soriano Gamiao

Dr. Ruth Diesto Firmalino

Ryan Omar S. Mora

Salvacion P. Cruz

Dr. Sherwin Paul C. Reyes

Susan Macalingay Taguba

Teodoro N. Nuevo Jr.

Theresa Gay Dimacali Calingo

V-Andrei Q. Purugganan

Dr. Vea Romelle I. Sola

Wilma L. Schuck

Zeehan O. Pendaliday

The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East

In a separate event in early March 2023, top engineers and architects in the Middle East were also awarded by The Filipino Times.

A total of 91 Filipino professionals were awarded, from architects (16), chemical engineers (8), civil engineers (30), electrical engineers (10), electronics & communications engineers (8), geothermal engineers (1), and mechanical engineers (18).

Here is the full list of awardees:

Architects:

Arch. Christine Espinosa-Erlanda

Arch. Suzette Peachie Bayonito

Arch. Allan J. Hock

Arch. Anthony T. Austria

Arch. Anthony R. Raquepo

Arch. Arnold A. Datu

Arch. Catherine L. Alba

Arch. Christopher R. Bonoan

Arch. Eldrid B. Refil

Arch. Florence Joy P. Cadorna

Arch. James Roy T. Jimenez

Arch. John Carlo J. Carlos

Arch. Kirby A. Zalameda

Arch. Leonila V. Robledo

Arch. Robbie Robert B. Gitgano

Arch. Woderick M. Pareja

Chemical Engineers:

Dr. Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi

Engr. Aldrin Castro

Engr. Arnel E. Dayao

Engr. Florencio G. Lopez, Jr

Engr. Hilbert M. Libres

Engr. Marco Q. Quesea

Engr. Rodolfo B. Yamson, Jr

Engr. Ronald M. De Castro

Civil Engineers:

Engr. Engr. Emelyn Martinez

Engr. Abechael Y. Capili

Engr. Alvin E. Alejandro

Engr. Ariel A. Bantugan

Engr. Bernie N. Favorito

Engr. Enrico John Niño G. Chavez

Engr. Jay Ar P. Legaste

Engr. Jestoni E. Cuizon

Engr. Joel G. Abaincia

Engr. Joeper F. Famorcan

Engr. Joey B. Bañadera

Engr. John Joseph R. Guinoo

Engr. Jojo R. Utram

Engr. Leonester V. Diestro

Engr. Lilian C. Geron

Engr. Louie James T. Bendanillo

Engr. Luisito S. Carlos

Engr. Manilyn D. Mallari

Engr. Manuel F. Papasin

Engr. Noemi S. Culala

Engr. Onofre P. Valencia

Engr. Orandantes M. Delizo

Engr. Preniss Ann J. Quibrantos

Engr. Rheesa Mae G. Alfaro

Engr. Richard Z. Roxas

Engr. Ryan B. Clarina

Engr. Sheena O. Mecaydor

Engr. Sheryl G. Dela Peña

Engr. Vanessa M. Malaluan

Engr. Yvonne O. Cabang

Electrical Engineers:

Engr. Victorino Abejero

Engr. Dene S. Horneja

Engr. Enrie Andy E. Vergosa

Engr. Frederick B. Espinosa

Engr. Jacob B. Sambahon

Engr. Mario M. Solang

Engr. Maximo H. Adarlo, Jr

Engr. Ramil A. Biador

Engr. Robert U. Mabulay

Engr. Rolando M. Nicolas

Electronics & Communications Engineers:

Engr. Jan Michael G. De Villeres

Engr. Jethroefel E. Ramboyong

Engr. Leonardo G. Mendoza

Engr. Louie Mel C. Maliksi

Engr. Perry L. Kwan

Engr. Rafael C. Lontoc

Engr. Reenan M. Gotis

Engr. Reuben James B. Sevillano

Geothermal Engineer:

Paul Anderson N. Vera

Mechanical Engineers:

Engr. Jeffrey Uy

Engr. Albert J. Damo

Engr. Arnel E. Caburnay

Engr. Daygrace C. Salunga

Engr. Dennis P. De Mesa

Engr. Dennis L. Magnaye

Engr. Deugene M. Acojido

Engr. Edmar F. Cabra

Engr. Francis Anthony M. Uy

Engr. Gideon C. Gucilatar

Engr. Jeffrey P. Arreza

Engr. Joanah P. Mozo

Engr. Jomar T. Battung

Engr. Kristian G. Basario

Engr. Manolito M. Landicho, Jr

Engr. Noriel M. Ong

Engr. Renante G. Abellanosa

Engr. Ryan Ben R. Sabilala

But wait, there’s more…

Nominations for The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East are now open.

Read the article here.