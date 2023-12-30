Filipina pride: PH beauty queens that lit up 2023

The year 2023 was a beautiful journey for many. This is true for the several beauty queens whom the Philippines wholeheartedly supported and cheered on as they fearlessly contended for the crown in beauty pageants.

The dedicated representation of these beauty queens, irrespective of rankings, reflects a profound commitment that has left an indelible mark on our hearts.

Reflecting on 2023, let’s see the Filipino beauty queens, the competitions they entered, and how they ranked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Miss Universe 2023: Michelle Dee (Top 10)

Michelle Dee ended her journey in the Miss Universe 2023 in the Top 10. She was the sixth to be called for the Top 10, failing to make it to the Top 5. She stunned the crowd by donning the Apo Whang-Od-inspired costume during her homecoming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Borromeo (@nicole.borromeo)

Miss International 2023: Nicole Borromeo (3rd Runner-Up)

Nicole Borromeo was 3rd runner-up in the Miss International 2023, which was held in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s Andrea Rubio was crowned as Miss International this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lemuel Inocencio Abejuro (@abejurolemuel_official)

Miss Earth 2023 – Yllana Marie Aduana (Miss Earth Air 2023)

Yllana Marie Aduana was crowned Miss Earth Air 2023, with Drita Ziri of Albania proclaimed as the winner. Nevertheless, Aduana was awarded Best Bikini during the preliminaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Miss Globe (@themissglobe)

Miss Globe 2023 – Anna Valencia Lakrini

Donning an elegant silver gown, Anna Valencia Lakrini was announced as the 2nd runner-up for Miss Globe 2023. The candidate from Malaysia, named Manvin Khera, was named Miss Globe 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pauline C. Amelinckx (@paulineamelinckx)

Miss Supranational 2023 – Pauline Amelinckx (1st Runner-Up)

Representing the Philippines in the Miss Supernational 2023, Pauline Amelinckx went home with the 1st runner-up title. Meanwhile, Ecuador’s Andrea Aguilera was the one to win the crown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iona Violeta A. Gibbs 🇨🇦🇵🇭 (@ionagibbs_)

Miss Intercontinental 2023, Iona Gibbs (Top 22)

Philippine contender, Iona Gibbs, managed to make it to the top 22 of Miss Intercontinental 2023, while Chatnalin Chotjirawarachat of Thailand took home the title this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annabelle Mae Tate McDonnell (@annabelle.mcdonnell)

Miss Charm 2023: Annabelle McDonnell (1st Runner-Up)

Annabelle McDonnell won as 1st runner-up, while Brazil’s Luma Russo defeated 37 other candidates to win the first-ever Miss Charm International title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Subijano Montenegro (@ashleysubijano)

Miss Eco International 2023: Ashley Subijano (Top 21)

The Philippines’ bet, Ashley Subijano, had to settle for Top 21, failing to win a back-to-back victory for the country. Vietnam’s Nguyen Thanh Ha was named as this year’s winner, succeeding Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton from the Philippines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lars Pacheco (@pachecolars)

Miss International Queen 2023: Lars Pacheco (Top 6)

Lars Pacheco almost won the title, settling for Top 6 in the competition. Meanwhile, Solange Dekker from the Netherlands took the title home from Philippines’ Fuschia Anne Ravena, winner of the said beauty pageant in 2022.