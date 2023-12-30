Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai RTA introduces AED20 starting fees for taxis on New Year’s Eve

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 mins ago

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that they will be introducing a new flag fall rate at AED20 for both regular metered taxis and Hala Taxi services.

From New Year’s Eve night at 6 PM on Sunday (December 31) to 6 AM on Monday (January 1), the dynamic fares up to 2X will fall on Hala Taxis and standard taxi services where fireworks will be displayed. 

This new taxi rate will also be applicable at the locations where main events, such as international conventions and exhibitions, are being held. These include Global Village, Expo City, and World Trade Centre.

The new flag rate will only be applicable during the major event days.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

The Filipino Times NAIA immigration 1

PH Immigration logs nearly 1.5M arrivals this month

20 mins ago
Canva Saudi Arabia istock

Saudi Arabia starts contacting displaced OFWs over unpaid claims

54 mins ago
DMW welcomes 39 ofws dmw fb

DMW welcomes 49 distressed OFWs from Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
Canva Rizal Day Bongbong Marcos FB

Marcos urges Filipinos to remember Rizal’s martyrdom, love for country

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button