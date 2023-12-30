Dubai RTA introduces AED20 starting fees for taxis on New Year’s Eve

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that they will be introducing a new flag fall rate at AED20 for both regular metered taxis and Hala Taxi services.

From New Year’s Eve night at 6 PM on Sunday (December 31) to 6 AM on Monday (January 1), the dynamic fares up to 2X will fall on Hala Taxis and standard taxi services where fireworks will be displayed.

This new taxi rate will also be applicable at the locations where main events, such as international conventions and exhibitions, are being held. These include Global Village, Expo City, and World Trade Centre.

The new flag rate will only be applicable during the major event days.