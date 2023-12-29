WestZone Supermarkets expands reach with 143rd branch in Satwa to serve growing demand for Filipino products

West Zone, a prominent supermarket chain in the UAE, has responded to the growing demand for Filipino products by opening its 143rd branch in Satwa, Dubai. Satwa, near the Satwa Bus Station, is a hub for the Filipino community in Deira.

The new branch, inaugurated on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 5 PM, aims to cater to the needs of the Filipino community, offering a wide range of products, from fresh groceries to trendy items. West Zone’s 143rd branch introduces ‘WOW Deals’ and opening day promotions to delight its first customers.

With its strategic location near the Nasser Square area, West Zone ensures greater accessibility for the Filipino community, providing them with a supermarket that understands and fulfills their daily requirements. The supermarket boasts a diverse range of products, including selected items imported directly from the Philippines, bridging the gap between home and the UAE for many Filipinos.

