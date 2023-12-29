Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

96% of Filipinos to welcome New Year 2024 with hope—  SWS

Justin Aguilar

A recent survey conducted by the Social Weather Station revealed that 96% of Filipinos will welcome 2024 with hope instead of fear.

The survey was conducted from December 8 to 11. A point higher compared to the 95% in 2022. It also discovered that three percent of the respondents said they would enter the New Year with fear.

The survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), the Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Normal face-to-face field operations resumed in November 2020. The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages, and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao,” the SWS added.

“Compared to the end of 2022, New Year hope rose slightly across educational levels: from 92% to 93% among non-elementary graduates, from 95% to 97% among elementary graduates, from 95% to 96% among junior high school graduates, and from 96% to 98% among college graduates,” it added.

