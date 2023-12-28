OFWs can visit the world’s largest Rubik’s Cube in Dubai

Dubai has made another achievement, breaking the Guinness World Record for being home to the largest Rubik’s Cube in the world.

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) can find this Rubik’s Cube in Dubai Knowledge Park.

The innovative interactive cube is made up of fiberglass, each measuring about one meter tall. It weighs over 300 kilograms, measuring 3 meters in length, width, and height.

The gigantic cube was built by Dubai Knowledge Park to celebrate its 20th anniversary of enriching the region’s knowledge economy, usually through promoting creative thinking and innovation.

It has also been created to embody the concepts of sustainability and environmental awareness as well as promote creative thinking and analytical skills across generations.

Dubai Knowledge Park is home to over 700 clients from leading higher education and skills development institutions, aiming to empower skilled and talented people from more than 170 nations.

OFWs can now visit the park and try to solve the largest Rubik’s Cube, making it a unique, interactive experience.