Korean Beef Stew, Your beefy New Year alternative from NutriAsia

Staff Report4 hours ago

This New Year, add a savory twist to your celebration with NutriAsia’s Korean Beef Stew—a delectable option for those steering clear of the usual chicken fare. Elevate your holiday spread with a dish that’s not just a tasty alternative but a celebration of rich, beefy goodness.

For those seeking a break from the ordinary chicken-centric feasts, NutriAsia presents a delightful alternative with its Korean Beef Stew. It’s a flavorful choice that promises to make your celebration memorable and, of course, delicious. 

Marinated in DATU PUTI Soy Sauce and garlic, the beef spareribs take on a savory profile that’s further enhanced during cooking. The addition of onions, rice wine, brown sugar, and dried Chinese mushrooms creates a delightful blend that simmers into perfection, resulting in tender, flavorful beef that’s perfect for welcoming the New Year.

The simplicity of the recipe doesn’t compromise on taste. From marinating the beef to the final garnishing with sesame seeds, omelet strips, and spring onions, the process is straightforward yet yields a dish that will leave your guests asking for more.

Whether you’re hosting an intimate gathering or a larger affair, this Korean Beef Stew is designed to please. With a serving that caters to 6-10 people, it’s the ideal choice for bringing everyone together around a table filled with heartwarming flavors.

So, step away from the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary with NutriAsia’s Korean Beef Stew. Follow the easy recipe of how to cook this Korean-inspired this here.

