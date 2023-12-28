Epic Marvel Universe LIVE! comes to Dubai from January 25 to February 4, 2024 with 17 action packed shows; tickets on sale now

Superhero action, thrills and drama will soar, smash, and make a grand entrance on the Coca-Cola arena stage, with the debut of Marvel Universe LIVE! at the start of the new year.

Dubai residents and visitors alike will have the chance to immerse themselves in the Marvel Universe like never before, with 17 remarkable live shows set to captivate audiences. From superheroes to supervillains, the stage will come alive with dazzling displays of action, heroism, and epic storytelling.

The newest production from Feld Entertainment, the world’s leading producer of live touring family entertainment, will come to Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai’s home of live entertainment, from 25th January to 4th February 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

Fans of the Marvel Super Heroes will be able to see their favorite characters up close and in action, including the iconic Spider-Man and The Avengers who will be joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax, in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil.

This unmissable event is organized by SESLIVE! in association with Live Nation and in partnership with Coca-Cola Arena. Supported by Dubai Calendar, Marvel Universe Live offers you the chance to experience epic magic and adventure at Dubai’s home of Live entertainment this January.

Tickets start from AED165 and are available now at www.coca-cola-arena.com.

Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with the conniving and loathsome villains Loki and Green Goblin. The incredible superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister, and brother against brother.

Immersive video projection and cutting-edge special effects will captivate and transport audiences across the universe from the fantastical Savage Land to New York City and beyond. Spider-Man’s dynamic aerial stunts along with Captain America’s daring motorcycle skills will be on display in the ultimate race against time to save mankind.