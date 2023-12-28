Dubai Metro, Tram to run nonstop for 40 hours on New Year’s Eve

Authorities announced that the Dubai Metro and the tram will be open for 40 consecutive hours to welcome the New Year.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday stated that the two major transportation services will be running continuously for 40 hours starting on Sunday, December 31.

The Dubai Metro will be open from 8 AM on Sunday, December 31, until midnight on Monday, January 1.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Tram will be open from 9 AM on Sunday, December 31, until 1 AM on Tuesday, January 2.

The comprehensive traffic management plan for 2024 New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai. #MyDubaiNewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/2TnscjyPLk — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 27, 2023

However, the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station will be closed from 5 PM. Commuters are advised to hop off at nearby metro stations, such as Business Bay, Financial Centre, Emirates Towers, and World Trade Centre, if they have reservations at Dubai Mall or Burj Khalifa.

The announcement also included road closures in Downtown Dubai on Sunday, December 31, from 4 PM onwards. Below are the roads expected to be closed and their timings.

Roads closed from 4 PM:

Al Asayel Street (from Oud Metha to Burj Khalifa)

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Burj Khalifa street

Financial Centre Street (lower deck)

Al Mustaqabal Street

Roads closed from 8 PM:

Financial Centre Street (upper deck) closed from 8 PM

Al Sukook Street closed from 8 PM

Dubai’s Events Security Committee also reassured Dubai residents that it has a comprehensive plan to welcome the New Year, especially since fireworks displays will occur in 32 locations throughout Dubai.

Dubai’s Events Security Committee announces comprehensive plan for New Year’s Eve Festivities – A total of 11,972 personnel and 1,525 patrols and civil defence and ambulance vehicles will be deployed – Fireworks displays will take place in 32 locations across Dubai, with… pic.twitter.com/Njc5q7RNqY — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 27, 2023

The committee noted some of the important sites performing fireworks displays, such as Burj Khalifa, The Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Kite Beach, and Bluewaters (JBR).

To ensure everyone’s health and safety, the committee will deploy 11,972 personnel and 1,525 patrols and civil defence, and ambulance vehicles.

Moreover, there will be 947 firefighters, 106 modern multi-purpose vehicles and logistical teams, 178 ambulances, 556 paramedics, four boats, and 35 supervisors ready to assist with the 46 events to happen across Dubai.

The comprehensive New Year’s Eve plan also covers food safety, public parks supervision, and beach and water channel management.