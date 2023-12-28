Celebrate New Year with Chinese Star Restaurant’s affordable combo meals

Are you looking for an exquisite dining experience to celebrate the New Year? Look no further than Chinese Star Restaurant!

Located in Al Ghurair Centre, this restaurant is a culinary gem known for its delectable Chinese cuisine and decades of dedicated service showcasing the richness of Chinese culture.

Beyond its renowned Chinese offers, Chinese Star Restaurant tantalizes taste buds with an extensive array of Asian delights, including Vietnamese, Thai, and Japanese dishes. The restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence is evident in its careful selection of high-quality ingredients, with meticulous attention to the artful balance of flavors and textures. You are sure to have an authentic Chinese cuisine experience!

Chinese Star Restaurant is offering special promotions with its affordable combo meals to make your holidays extra special. Their enticing combo meals are not only excellent and delicious but are also budget-friendly, making it an ideal choice for families and friends gearing up for the New Year festivities.

Moreover, their three Combo Menus are designed to accommodate groups of various sizes. For a party of four, Combo A boasts a delightful spread featuring a half roast chicken, succulent beef ribs with black pepper, sweet and sour fish, a refreshing prawn and vegetable salad, and the perfect ending with egg tarts and matcha milk drinks—all at an incredibly reasonable price of AED158.

Larger groups of six can indulge in Combo B, which includes all the savory items from Combo A with additional treats like tamago rolls, beef barbecue, egg fried rice, and chicken fried noodles, all for just AED228.

For grand celebrations with eight people, Combo C takes center stage at AED318, offering a feast of chicken roast, black pepper beef ribs, sweet and sour China Tilapia, beef BBQ ribs, and signature chicken dry chili. You can also have a taste of Japanese cuisine with their sushi combo, as well as a variety of sides and desserts that will leave everyone satisfied, including cute sweet buns, egg tarts, and matcha milk tea.

The affordability of these Combo Menus ensures you can enjoy the holidays with a festive spirit without worrying about your budget. Chinese Star Restaurant’s offers promise to make your New Year’s Eve merry and memorable, proving that joy is always better when accompanied by delicious food.

To elevate your dining experience, Chinese Star Restaurant also provides VIP rooms that can be reserved in advance, allowing you to host a larger group of friends and family for an unforgettable celebration.

Don’t miss the chance to infuse your holiday season with the rich flavors of Chinese cuisine. Head to Chinese Star Restaurant and let your taste buds celebrate the festive season in style!

Sharjah Branch:

📞 06 572 0898 | 055 558 5728

📍 King Faisal Street, Al Qasimia, Behind Splash Next To Al Habtoor Tower, Sharjah UAE

Dubai Branch:

📞 04 354 1588 | 052 915 1988

📍 Al Ghurair Centre, Shop F80, First Floor Near Cinema, Deira Dubai UAE