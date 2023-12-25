VP Duterte asks public to remember sick, hungry on Christmas Day

Vice President Sara Duterte is urging the public to remember the sick and the hungry in her Christmas Day message.

She also thanked those who showed integrity in defending the country.

Duterte said that Christmas should be a reminder of triumphs and a celebration of faith and thanksgiving. The Vice President added that this should serve as a guide to achieve goals.

“Huwag natin kalimutan sa Pasko at sa abot ng ating makakaya sa iba pang mga araw ay tulungan at damayan natin ang ating kapwa Pilipino na naghihirap, nagugutom, may karamdaman, at nag-aagaw buhay,” said Duterte.

“Ngayong Pasko, pasalamatan natin ang ating mga kababayang nagpakita ng katatagan, integridad, malasakit, at pagmamahal sa bayan,” she added.