Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

VP Duterte asks public to remember sick, hungry on Christmas Day

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: Inday Sarah Duterte/Facebook

Vice President Sara Duterte is urging the public to remember the sick and the hungry in her Christmas Day message.

She also thanked those who showed integrity in defending the country.

Duterte said that Christmas should be a reminder of triumphs and a celebration of faith and thanksgiving. The Vice President added that this should serve as a guide to achieve goals.

“Huwag natin kalimutan sa Pasko at sa abot ng ating makakaya sa iba pang mga araw ay tulungan at damayan natin ang ating kapwa Pilipino na naghihirap, nagugutom, may karamdaman, at nag-aagaw buhay,” said Duterte.

“Ngayong Pasko, pasalamatan natin ang ating mga kababayang nagpakita ng katatagan, integridad, malasakit, at pagmamahal sa bayan,” she added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PCSO

No winner yet of Ultra Lotto 6/58 P500M jackpot- PCSO

35 mins ago
Fewer Filipinos see a prosperous xmas

Fewer Filipinos foresee a more prosperous Christmas, according to survey

1 hour ago
Nutriasia pansit

NutriAsia offers different Pansit ideas for a flavorful New Year celebration

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 07T093231.545

Pope Francis laments ongoing war on Christmas message

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button