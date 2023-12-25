Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

No winner yet of Ultra Lotto 6/58 P500M jackpot- PCSO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced that no winner yet for the over half a billion jackpot prize of its 6/58 Ultra Lotto draw.

The winning combination of 05-06-25-13-17-16 for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot of P539,740.307.20 is based on the December 24 draw.

The PCSO also said that there are no winners for the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot of P15.84 million.

The PCSO added that there were more than a thousand winners of the P4,000 jackpot.

The next Grand Lotto draw is on December 31.

