Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Alleged OFW killer arrested in Mandaluyong

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Coleen Garcia Crawford/Facebook

A man who allegedly stabbed an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) to death last December 22 was arrested by authorities in Mandaluyong on Sunday, December 24.

The victim was identified as Candice Seming who was vacationing in Antipolo when she was killed.

Police authorities from Antipolo and Mandaluyong joined forces to arrest Art Tondo in Addition Hills, Mandaluyong.

“Para siyang normal, eh, nung hinuli siya. Wala siyang… there’s no sense of remorse during his arrest. Wala siyang remorse. Kumuha pa siya ng sahod niya. Parang walang nangyari,” said Antipolo Police Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Manongdo in a GMA News report.

Authorities also recovered the weapon used in killing the OFW, an army knife, dumped in a nearby sewer.

The OFW was stabbed 26 times.

“The number of stab wounds will be an indicator or mafi-fit siya doon sa ating ifa-file na complaint na murder,” said Manongdo.

“Twenty-six na stab wounds, talagang karumaldumal. Yung degree ng pagpatay is malala,” the police official added.

The suspect apologized to the family of the victim.

“Sa mga kamaganak po na, sasabihin ko, sa kapatid niya po, kina ma’m, at saka kay sir, patawarin niyo po ako. Gulong-gulo ang isip ko noon,” said Tondo.

“Nagkasagutan po kami. Pinapalabas po kami… Lasing po ako noong mga time na yun,” he added.

The family on the other hand was relieved for the arrest of Tondo.

“Masaya naman po kami na nakuha namin kaagad ‘yung, hindi pa hustisya, kung ‘di ‘yung pag-aksyon ng media at police. Kasi at least nakuha na namin yung suspek,”the family of the victim said.

Tondo used to work with Seming’s family but he was asked to be relieved due to bad experiences with him.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sarah Duterte Christmas message

VP Duterte asks public to remember sick, hungry on Christmas Day

5 mins ago
PCSO

No winner yet of Ultra Lotto 6/58 P500M jackpot- PCSO

37 mins ago
Fewer Filipinos see a prosperous xmas

Fewer Filipinos foresee a more prosperous Christmas, according to survey

1 hour ago
Nutriasia pansit

NutriAsia offers different Pansit ideas for a flavorful New Year celebration

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button