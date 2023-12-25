Alleged OFW killer arrested in Mandaluyong

A man who allegedly stabbed an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) to death last December 22 was arrested by authorities in Mandaluyong on Sunday, December 24.

The victim was identified as Candice Seming who was vacationing in Antipolo when she was killed.

Police authorities from Antipolo and Mandaluyong joined forces to arrest Art Tondo in Addition Hills, Mandaluyong.

“Para siyang normal, eh, nung hinuli siya. Wala siyang… there’s no sense of remorse during his arrest. Wala siyang remorse. Kumuha pa siya ng sahod niya. Parang walang nangyari,” said Antipolo Police Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Manongdo in a GMA News report.

Authorities also recovered the weapon used in killing the OFW, an army knife, dumped in a nearby sewer.

The OFW was stabbed 26 times.

“The number of stab wounds will be an indicator or mafi-fit siya doon sa ating ifa-file na complaint na murder,” said Manongdo.

“Twenty-six na stab wounds, talagang karumaldumal. Yung degree ng pagpatay is malala,” the police official added.

The suspect apologized to the family of the victim.

“Sa mga kamaganak po na, sasabihin ko, sa kapatid niya po, kina ma’m, at saka kay sir, patawarin niyo po ako. Gulong-gulo ang isip ko noon,” said Tondo.

“Nagkasagutan po kami. Pinapalabas po kami… Lasing po ako noong mga time na yun,” he added.

The family on the other hand was relieved for the arrest of Tondo.

“Masaya naman po kami na nakuha namin kaagad ‘yung, hindi pa hustisya, kung ‘di ‘yung pag-aksyon ng media at police. Kasi at least nakuha na namin yung suspek,”the family of the victim said.

Tondo used to work with Seming’s family but he was asked to be relieved due to bad experiences with him.