3 people sentenced to community service for reckless driving in Al Ain

Three people who were convicted of reckless driving in Al Ain were ordered by the Al Ain Traffic Misdemeanor Court to perform community service.

According to the court, the trio were driving vehicles recklessly in a way that jeopardized road users and caused damage to public property. They also caused disturbing noise while driving, ignoring traffic signs and rules and driving etiquette.

Moreover, the vehicle that the trio used had no number plates, violating the provisions of the Traffic Law.

The court fined the trio a whopping fee of AED50,000 each for reckless driving, non-compliance with traffic rules, as well as deliberate damage to public property. The three defendants were also obligated to perform community service due to the disturbing noise that they caused while driving as well as using vehicles without number plates.

The defendants’ vehicles are also to be confiscated, while their driving licenses are to be suspended for three months.

The incident became known to authorities when video clips of the accused irresponsible driving went viral on social media.

As a result, authorities investigated the incident and took measures to arrest the drivers in compliance with established legal protocols.